Tuesday, June 14th 2022, 6:56 am

By: News On 6

Gas Leak Shuts Down Part Of 51st Street For Over 7 Hours

51st Street between Harvard and Yale is back open after a gas leak shut down portions of the road on Monday afternoon.

Officials say a construction crew hit a gas line around 5 p.m.

The impacted section of 51st street was closed for more than seven hours while Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) worked to repair the leak.