Tuesday, June 14th 2022, 10:45 am

By: News On 6

Hunger Free Oklahoma To Give Out Free Summer Meals To Children 18 & Younger

Hundreds of meal sites across the state are opening their doors and providing free meals to children this summer.

The state is making hundreds of sites available across the state to help feed anyone 18 or younger.

This year, families are no longer able to take their meals to go like they did last year, due to a change in federal regulations.

Click Here to find a location near you.