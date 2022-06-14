×
Watch Live: Summer Adventures On News On 6
×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@9PM
LIVE
NOW
90°
Feels like 94°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (June 14)
Join the conversation (
)
Tuesday, June 14th 2022, 1:39 pm
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (June 14)
TULSA, Oklahoma -
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (June 14)
More Like This
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (June 14)
News On 6
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (June 14)
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (June 14)
News On 6
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (June 14)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 14)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 14)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 14)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 14)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 14)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 14)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 14)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 14)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscasts (June 14)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscasts (June 14)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscasts (June 14)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscasts (June 14)
View More Stories
More Like This
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (June 14)
News On 6
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (June 14)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 14)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 14)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 14)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 14)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscasts (June 14)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscasts (June 14)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 14)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 14)
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 13)
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 13)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Phone Company: Thieves Stole Copper Wire, Impacting Service At Home Of Deadly BA Fire
Amy Slanchik
Thieves stole copper wiring that shut down telephone service. One of the homes without service caught fire, and a man died inside.
Unauthorized $25,000 Bonus To Ousted Superintendent Discovered In Western Heights Audit
Augusta McDonnell
New information is coming out about financial issues at the Western Heights School District during ousted superintendent Mannix Barnes’ tenure in 2020 and 2021.
Pro-Life Advocate Scales Devon Tower, Arrested When He Gets To The Top
Brittany Toolis
A crazy scene unfolded in downtown Oklahoma City Tuesday morning. Oklahoma City police quickly arrested a man who free climbed the Devon Tower.
Oklahomans Sweltering Under Early Summer Heat Wave
News On 6
A lot of people are searching for ways to cool off after a really hot weekend. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live with more.
Weather Experts, Including Former OU Professor, Makes Case For Forecast Improvement To Congress
Alex Cameron
A panel of U.S. weather experts, including the former director of the OU School of Meteorology, told members of the House Science Committee Tuesday that National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts, while of high quality, are not world-best. They also outlined steps Congress could take to change that.
Tulsa Remote: Entrepreneur Discusses Initiative Of Black Tech Street
News On 6
The Tulsa Remote program partners with all kinds of entrepreneurs to bring people of all backgrounds to Tulsa.
View More Stories