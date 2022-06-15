Bill To Increase Security For Supreme Court Justices Heads To President's Desk

Wednesday, June 15th 2022, 6:41 pm

The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved bipartisan legislation this week to increase security for Supreme Court justices and their families, weeks after the measure gained easy passage in the Senate.

The bill had taken on added urgency after a California man, allegedly armed with a knife and handgun, was arrested last week outside the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

A Federal grand jury Wednesday indicted Nicolas Roske, 26, on a charge of attempted murder.

The legislation, called the Supreme Court Police Parity Act, passed the House by a vote of 396 to 27, and now heads to President Biden's desk for his signature.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters the president supports legislation to fund increased security for the Supreme Court and its members, and said the administration takes "very seriously" threats and intimidation against judges.

The leak last month of the court’s draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson, indicating a majority was poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade, set off protests at the homes of several conservative justices, including Kavanaugh.

Republicans say the abortion rights protesters should also be prosecuted for illegally attempting to influence a judges decision.

Some say there's clearly a double standard, especially when you see Democrats calling January 6th protestors domestic terrorists.

"Let’s talk about domestic terrorism that’s happening right now with our judges because of Roe v. Wade," said Rep, Markwayne Mullin (R-OK2) in an interview last week, "let’s talk about the protests and the threats that are going on and yet they’re ignoring that."

Attorney General Merrick Garland said he hasn't ignored it at all.

"Last month, I accelerated the protection of all the justices' residences 24-7," Garland told reporters last week.

A bipartisan group of Senators had their own ideas, though, and also in May unanimously passed legislation giving the marshal of the Supreme Court the authority to protect the justices' family members if protection is deemed necessary.

The House passed the bill Tuesday.

"The Senate passed the bill a month ago," complained Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) during floor debate. "Why did it take so long?"