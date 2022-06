Friday, June 17th 2022, 12:20 pm

By: News On 6

It's Friday and that means it's time for our pet of the week.

Meet Jovie also known as Winky, a year-old old blonde terrier mix. He had to have an eye removed due to an injury, but it hasn't slowed him down a bit. If you'd like to adopt Jovie, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.