Monday, June 20th 2022, 4:54 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa's Discovery Lab got its 100,000th visitor on Monday less than six months after re-opening. The children's museum has already passed its yearly visitor count from when it was at Owen Park.

The new site expects more than 300,000 visitors each year.

Discovery Lab offers programs that focus on STEM-related topics to give kids hands-on learning experiences.