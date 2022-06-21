Tulsa Pride Organizers Discuss Safety At This Weekend's Events

Tuesday, June 21st 2022, 5:13 pm

This weekend is Pride Weekend in Tulsa and organizers said keeping people safe is the main priority.

Organizers said creating a safe space is Tulsa Pride's mission.

Organizers are working with police and creating more safety measures to make sure everyone has a great and safe time.

"It's all about community and coming together as well as making sure it's a great and safe time for everyone," said organizer Matthew Raty.

Senior Programs Director Jose Vega said this year they are enhancing security.

Every bag will be checked, outside alcohol and food will not be allowed and no firearms.

He said they want to be cautious, but don't want people to be afraid.

"We're tired of being in the closet, we're tiring of being intimidated, Pride started as a riot, and we will continue this protest for freedom," he said.

Vega said they see protestors standing every year outside of the festival and parade area, so they expect to see them this year.

He said they want to ask anyone attending pride to not interact with any protestors.

"Ignore them like they don't even exist, you are here to celebrate your identity, your gender identity, your sexual orientation, your freedom, and that's what we're wanting to do," he said.

Volunteer Matthew Raty said he and other volunteers have worked hard to make sure it's a great weekend for everyone.

"It's all about accepting yourself and accepting your peers, and just living in the moment," he said.

Pride Weekend starts Friday with the Rainbow Run, Saturday is the festival and parade and the family pride picnic is on Sunday at Guthrie Green.