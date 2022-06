Cooking Corner: Baby Back Ribs

Tuesday, June 21st 2022, 5:18 pm

By: News On 6

Welcome back to the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. AC Marshall from Marshall's Family Catering is back to show us how to make baby back ribs.

For more recipes like this one, CLICK HERE.

Baby Back Ribs

Directions

1 or 2 slab ribs

Season ribs with desired seasoning or favorite rub

Place in oven or smoker on 180 degrees for 3 hours

Remove from oven or smoker

and and drizzle 4 tablespoons of desired BBQ sauce on ribs

Turn oven or smoker to 250degrees

Wrap ribs in plastic wrap then in foil paper

Place ribs in oven or smoker and cook for 3-4 hours.