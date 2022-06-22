Fireworks Stands Seeing Rise In Prices, Shortage Of Some Products

Wednesday, June 22nd 2022, 8:17 am

Fireworks tents are beginning to pop up as the 4th of July approaches, but distributors say they are dealing with a shortage in some products once again. Inflation is also leading to a price increase for some products.

The owner of Big Blast Fireworks says a rise in shipping costs for fireworks coming from China is the reason they’ve had to raise prices.

The good news is product is in better supply this year compared to last. However, there is still a shortage of some popular items like sparklers and parachutes so people are encouraged to shop early.

Big Blast Fireworks has increased stock of lower-end items because of the rise in prices in anticipation of more interest. Owner Melissa Torkleson says raising prices is the last thing she wanted to do, but she does have an alternative for families to consider.

"If families will come together and bring their budgets together, boom, your problem is solved and you get to celebrate with family and friends and everybody contributes, which is kind of our solution to seeing this inflation hit the shelves of the fireworks stores," said Torkleson.

Despite higher prices and the shortage, Big Blast is still anticipating lots of shoppers. They’re open every day until the holiday.