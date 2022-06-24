Here are the links mentioned on June 24, 2022.
United Way Day of Caring
Tulsa Area United Way will host a Day of Caring Food and Blood Drive on Friday, June 24, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 21 locations throughout six counties to benefit the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and other TAUW partner agencies.
The most needed food items are canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, canned protein, rice and pasta.
FOOD DRIVE LOCATIONS June 24: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
BancFirst Wagoner: 111 S Casaver Ave - Wagoner
Broken Arrow Neighbors: 315 W College - Broken Arrow
Caring Community Friends: 12 W Burnham Ave - Sapulpa
First Oklahoma Bank: 100 S Riverfront Dr - Jenks
Hilti: 5400 S 122nd E Ave -Tulsa
Jim Norton Toyota: 9808 S Memorial - Tulsa
Jim Norton T-Town Chevrolet: 8130 E Skelly Dr - Tulsa
LIFE Senior Services Adult Day Health: 5950 E 31st St - Tulsa
Mabrey Bank Bixby: 14821 S. Memorial
Oasis Fresh Market: 1725 N Peoria Ave - Tulsa
Okmulgee YMCA: 106 W 13th St
Owasso Community Resources: 109 N Birth St
Sand Springs Community Services: 114 W 4th St
SpiritBank Bristow: 601 N Main St
Street School: 1135 S Yale Ave - Tulsa
Supermercados Morelos: 5147 S Peoria Ave - Tulsa
Supermercados Morelos: 1515 N Harvard Ave - Tulsa
Supermercados Morelos: 2119 S Garnett Rd - Tulsa
Supermercados Morelos: 12920 E 31st St - Tulsa
TAUW: 1430 South Boulder - Tulsa
Tulsa CARES: 3712 E 11th St - Tulsa
BLOOD DRIVE LOCATIONS
YMCA of Greater Tulsa locations and Tulsa Area United Way will host blood drives on June 24. To register to give blood with the Oklahoma Blood Institute and American Red Cross, click here.