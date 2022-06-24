Friday, June 24th 2022, 3:19 am

By: News On 6

Here are the links mentioned on June 24, 2022.





United Way Day of Caring

Tulsa Area United Way will host a Day of Caring Food and Blood Drive on Friday, June 24, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 21 locations throughout six counties to benefit the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and other TAUW partner agencies.

The most needed food items are canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, canned protein, rice and pasta.

FOOD DRIVE LOCATIONS June 24: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

BancFirst Wagoner: 111 S Casaver Ave - Wagoner

Broken Arrow Neighbors: 315 W College - Broken Arrow

Caring Community Friends: 12 W Burnham Ave - Sapulpa

First Oklahoma Bank: 100 S Riverfront Dr - Jenks

Hilti: 5400 S 122nd E Ave -Tulsa

Jim Norton Toyota: 9808 S Memorial - Tulsa

Jim Norton T-Town Chevrolet: 8130 E Skelly Dr - Tulsa

LIFE Senior Services Adult Day Health: 5950 E 31st St - Tulsa

Mabrey Bank Bixby: 14821 S. Memorial

Oasis Fresh Market: 1725 N Peoria Ave - Tulsa

Okmulgee YMCA: 106 W 13th St

Owasso Community Resources: 109 N Birth St

Sand Springs Community Services: 114 W 4th St

SpiritBank Bristow: 601 N Main St

Street School: 1135 S Yale Ave - Tulsa

Supermercados Morelos: 5147 S Peoria Ave - Tulsa

Supermercados Morelos: 1515 N Harvard Ave - Tulsa

Supermercados Morelos: 2119 S Garnett Rd - Tulsa

Supermercados Morelos: 12920 E 31st St - Tulsa

TAUW: 1430 South Boulder - Tulsa

Tulsa CARES: 3712 E 11th St - Tulsa

BLOOD DRIVE LOCATIONS

YMCA of Greater Tulsa locations and Tulsa Area United Way will host blood drives on June 24. To register to give blood with the Oklahoma Blood Institute and American Red Cross, click here.