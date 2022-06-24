Supreme Court Strikes Down Roe V. Wade After Nearly 50 Years

Friday, June 24th 2022, 6:37 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

Alex Cameron was live in Washington D.C. with reactions to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Supporters of abortion rights, which polls show constitute a majority of Americans, blasted the court's decision.

However, the pro-life crowd was overjoyed.

Oklahoma's pro-life delegation also celebrated the ruling, Senator Lankford saying, "I am overwhelmed with joy for our nation and for the lives of unborn children who will have a chance to grow up because of the Supreme Court's action…"

But Lankford's Democratic colleagues were outraged, and organized a march to the court.

President Biden also weighed in, laying blame for a decision he said will hurt women on the three conservative justices appointed by Donald Trump.