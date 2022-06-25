×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
×
Breaking News: Biden Signs Gun Measure, Says ‘Lives Will Be Saved’
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@6PM
LIVE
NOW
99°
Feels like 104°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 24)
Join the conversation (
)
Saturday, June 25th 2022, 8:00 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 24)
Watch News On 6's 10 p.m. newscast for June 24, 2022 now.
More Like This
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 24)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 10 p.m. newscast for June 24, 2022 now.
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 24)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 10 p.m. newscast for June 24, 2022 now.
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (June 25)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 9 a.m. newscast for June 25, 2022 now.
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (June 25)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 9 a.m. newscast for June 25, 2022 now.
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 24)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 24)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 24)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 24)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 24)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 24)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 24)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 24)
View More Stories
More Like This
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 24)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 10 p.m. newscast for June 24, 2022 now.
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (June 25)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 9 a.m. newscast for June 25, 2022 now.
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 24)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 24)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 24)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 24)
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (June 24)
News On 6
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (June 24)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 24)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 24)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Pfizer Says Tweaked COVID-19 Shots Boost Omicron Protection
Associated Press
Pfizer announced Saturday that tweaking its COVID-19 vaccine to better target the omicron variant is safe and works — just days before regulators debate whether to offer Americans updated booster shots this fall.
Arizona Dog Wins World’s Ugliest Dog Contest
CBS News
Mr. Happy Face, a dog from Arizona, won California’s annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest.
Tulsa Pride Events Happening Throughout Weekend
News On 6
The annual Tulsa Pride festival has events planned throughout the weekend in downtown.
The Outsiders House Museum Screening ‘Friday The 13th’
News On 6
The Outsiders House Museum is showing the original “Friday the 13th” Saturday night on their lawn.
French Bulldog From Bixby Joins News On 6 After Westminster Kennel Dog Show Win
News On 6
A French Bulldog from Bixby is a winner at this year's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show!
Biden Signs Gun Measure, Says ‘Lives Will Be Saved’
Associated Press
President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun control in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.
View More Stories