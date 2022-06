Saturday, June 25th 2022, 10:15 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

The Outsiders House Welcomes Original Jason Voorheers Actor For 'Friday The 13th' Screening

Scary movie fans met at The Outsiders House Museum for a screening of "Friday the 13th" on the lawn.

The museum hosts Ari Lehman, the actor who played Jason in the original film, as part of the event.

Fans got to chat with Lehman during a meet and greet before the film started at 9.

Lehman also helped judge a costume contest for the top 3 best-dressed attendees.