Saturday, June 25th 2022, 12:18 pm

By: News On 6

The annual Tulsa Pride festival has events planned throughout the weekend in downtown.

The festival starts at noon Saturday. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. at 13th and Boston and will end at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center.

Sunday, there will be a family-friendly picnic at noon at the Guthrie Green.