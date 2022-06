Wednesday, June 29th 2022, 5:21 am

By: News On 6

Oklahoma Votes: Two 3rd Party Gubernatorial Candidates To Be On November General Election Ballot

Two third-party candidates for Oklahoma Governor will also be on the general election ballot in November.

Ervin Yen is a doctor who represented Oklahoma City in the State Senate until 2018. Yen is running as an independent.

The Libertarian Candidate for Governor is Natalie Bruno, a businesswoman from Edmond.