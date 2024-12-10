Trump Cabinet Picks Seek Senate Confirmation Amid Controversies

President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees returned to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to garner Senate support ahead of confirmation hearings.

By: News On 6, CBS News

President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees returned to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to garner Senate support ahead of confirmation hearings.

Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick for secretary of defense, continued meeting with senators, including Iowa Republican Joni Ernst, a combat veteran and survivor of sexual assault.

“I would never speak for Senator Ernst, but I appreciate the time; it was an amazing conversation,” Hegseth said.

Ernst did not commit to voting for Hegseth’s confirmation but expressed her willingness to support him through the process. Hegseth faces allegations of sexual misconduct and excessive drinking. Moderate Republican Senator Susan Collins is scheduled to meet with him tomorrow.

“I’m going to be asking him everything from his position on Ukraine, to sexual assault in the military, and the role of women in combat,” Collins said.

Meanwhile, Trump’s recent comments that lawmakers who served on the January 6th committee should go to jail sparked bipartisan reactions.

“There’s nothing we did as of January 6th Select Committee that violates the law,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the former chairman of the committee.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, downplayed Trump’s remarks, stating, “That’s not something that Congress is going to have anything to do with. So it’s entirely up to the president.”

In a social media post Tuesday, Trump proposed expedited approvals and permits for individuals or companies investing at least $1 billion in the U.S.

Separately, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on Trump’s mass deportation plan, which includes declaring a national emergency and using military assets to carry it out.