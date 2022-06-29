×
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (June 29)
Wednesday, June 29th 2022, 9:41 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (June 29)
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (June 29)
Top Headlines
Father Dies By Suicide In Virginia After Discovering His 18-Month-Old Son Dead Inside A Hot Car, Police Say
CBS News
Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week.
Walmart Let Scammers Use Money Transfer Services To Fleece People, FTC Says
CBS News
Walmart let criminals use its money transfer services to scam consumers out of hundreds of millions of dollars while collecting fees on the transactions, the Federal Trade Commission alleged Tuesday in filing a lawsuit against the nation's biggest retailer.
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer To Leave Position Thursday
CBS News
Justice Stephen Breyer will officially retire from the Supreme Court on Thursday at noon, he told President Biden in a letter, bringing his nearly 28-year tenure on the court to an end and paving the way for Ketanji Brown Jackson to take his place on the bench.
Tulsa Area Fireworks Shows Planned For Independence Day Weekend
News On 6
There are several firework shows planned for the 4th of July weekend but some have been canceled due to supply shortages.
$30b From Russian Oligarchs Frozen Under Repo Seizure Effort
Associated Press
A multinational task force designed to seize Russian oligarchs’ wealth has blocked and frozen $30 billion in sanctioned individuals’ property and funds in its first 100 days in operation, the Treasury Department reported Wednesday.
FDA Warns Against Neck Floats For Babies After One Dies, Another Hospitalized
CBS News
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is urging parents and caregivers not to use baby neck floats after the death of at least one infant and hospitalization of another. In both cases, the babies were injured while not being directly monitored, the agency cautioned on Tuesday.
View More Stories