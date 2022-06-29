Tulsa Area Fireworks Shows Planned For Independence Day Weekend

Wednesday, June 29th 2022, 11:22 am

By: News On 6

There are several firework shows planned for the 4th of July weekend but some have been canceled due to supply shortages.

Saturday Events

The Claremore 4th Spectacular is still happening with the annual Fireworks Spectacular taking place on Saturday evening at Claremore Lake. See more details HERE

Sunday Events

Sand Springs Parks will be hosting its show on Sunday, July 3rd at Case Community Park. See more details HERE

Monday Events

The City of Jenks will present the annual Boomfest fireworks show on July 4th. The firework display begins at 9:30 p.m. over the Arkansas River. The Oklahoma Aquarium will offer a front-row view to watch the presentation. Find more details HERE

Owasso's annual Red, White, and Boom fireworks show happens on July 4th, at the Owasso Golf and Athletic Club, 86th Street North and 129th East Avenue. See more details HERE

AARP will be hosting the Fire on the Water Fireworks show located at the CrossTimbers Marina 12301 CrossTimbers Marina Dr. near Sperry. Fireworks are set to start around 9:45.

Sperry, OK 74073

Postponed/Altered Events

The City of Skiatook says they have been forced to cancel its planned fireworks show because of supply chain issues. The city posted on Facebook that they will work to reschedule the event for a later date.

Sequoyah State Park Fireworks show has been canceled but there will still be Food Trucks, Live Music, and activities at the park.

The City of Collinsville says supply chain issues have forced them to postpone its fireworks display but the parade scheduled for Saturday morning at 9:00 AM will still take place.