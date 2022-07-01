Friday, July 1st 2022, 7:08 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Investigate After Man Stabbed In The Neck At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tulsa Police say a man was critically injured after being stabbed in the neck at a Tulsa apartment complex.

Police say they were called to the scene near 11th and Denver around 11 p.m. on Thursday night.

According to police, the stabbing victim did not live at the complex and was possibly homeless.

Investigators say they are questioning a suspect, but have not yet released the names of the individuals involved or said what led to the stabbing.





