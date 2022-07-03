×
News On 6 7 a.m. Newscast (July 3)
Sunday, July 3rd 2022, 11:36 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 7 a.m. Newscast (July 3)
Watch News On 6's 7 a.m. newscast for July 3, 2022 now.
31 Bodies, Some Decomposing, Found At Indiana Funeral Home
CBS News
Police are investigating after more than 30 bodies, some decomposing, were found inside a southern Indiana funeral home. Police in the Louisville suburb of Jeffersonville responded to Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday evening and found 31 bodies, including some "in the advanced stages of decomposition," Maj. Isaac Parker said.
Teen Will Lose Her Leg After Shark Attack In Florida
CBS News
The teenager who survived a shark attack last week near Tallahassee, Florida, now faces an upcoming surgery to amputate one of her legs.
Family Calls For Justice, Peace After Fatal Police Shooting Video Released
CBS News
A newly released video of police killing a Black man in Akron, Ohio, has led to angry protests throughout the city while his family calls for peace and accountability. Jayland Walker was shot more than 60 times after an attempted traffic stop about a week ago. Police say the incident escalated after the 25-year-old drove away and a shot was fired from the car.
‘Hell On Earth’: Ukrainian Soldiers Describe Eastern Front
Associated Press
Torched forests and cities burned to the ground. Colleagues with severed limbs. Bombardments so relentless the only option is to lie in a trench, wait and pray.
Motive Likely Not Terror-Related In Danish Shooting
Associated Press
A gunman who killed three people when he opened fire in a crowded shopping mall acted alone and apparently selected his victims at random, Danish police said Monday, all but ruling out that the attack was related to terrorism.
Alpine Avalanche Leaves 7 Known Dead, 13 Missing In Italy
Associated Press
Thunderstorms hampered Monday the search for more than a dozen hikers who remained unaccounted for a day after a huge chunk of an Alpine glacier in Italy broke off, sending an avalanche of ice, snow and rocks down the slope. Officials put the known death toll at seven.
