Quick Asian Chili Garlic And Shrimp Noodles

Wednesday, July 6th 2022, 1:27 pm

By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.

We're happy to welcome back Chef Devin Levine from the Cox Business Convention Center doing a Quick Asian Chili Garlic Shrimp Noodles.

Ingredients-

8 oz. flat noodles, pre-cooked & cooled

· ½ cup neutral oil & sesame oil blend

· 3 cloves garlic, minced · 1 tbsp Sichuan chili flakes or regular chili flakes, to taste

· 1 bunch green onion, chopped · 4 tbsp dark soy sauce

· 2 tbsp fish sauce

· 4 tbsp rice vinegar

· 1 tsp salt

· 8 oz. cooked & drained shrimp

· 1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

· 2 tbsp cilantro, coarsely chopped

crispy wontons for garnish

Method:

Heat oils in saucepan until very hot, being very careful while handling; place noodles, garlic, chili flakes, onion, soy, shrimp & rice vinegar in bowl. Pour hot oils overall and toss to combine.

When absorbed in noodles, portion into serving bowl and garnish with chopped cilantro, toasted sesame seeds and crispy fried wontons.



