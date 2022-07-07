×
Watch Live: News On 6 At Noon
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 6)
Wednesday, July 6th 2022, 7:59 pm
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 6)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (July 6)
Top Headlines
Victim, Suspect Identified In Shooting At Tulsa QuikTrip
News On 6
Tulsa Police are investigating a homicide at a gas station near 61st and Highway 169 on Friday morning.
Local Artists, Vendors Head To Route 66 For 'Meadow Gold Market Days'
News On 6
More than a dozen local artists and vendors are headed to the mother road this weekend for July's Meadow Gold Market Days.
Watch: LeAnne Taylor Goes Behind The Scenes At Hippo Cove At The Cincinnati Zoo
News On 6
News On 6's Leanne Taylor is back from a special vacation!
Blackwood Tulsa Co-Founders On Providing A Space For Entrepreneurs
News On 6
Blackwood Tulsa is a creative hub for entrepreneurs and creatives in Tulsa. The co-founders Chris Harvey and James Parker joined Six in The Morning to talk about the coworking space and how it was inspired by the legacy of Black Wall Street and the Greenwood District.
Man Identified In Grady County Oilfield Death
News 9
Matthew Kopf, an oil worker, died Thursday after an accident at an oilfield, Grady County Sheriff's Office confirm.
Federal Judge Sentences 3 For Staling Over $1M In Check-Kitting Scheme
News On 6
A federal judge has sentenced three people for their roles in stealing more than a million dollars from a bank in a check-kiting scheme.
View More Stories