Cooking Corner: Pan-Seared Salmon

Tuesday, July 12th 2022, 12:28 pm

By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.

We're happy to welcome Chef Geoff VanGlabbeek from Montereau to the show, doing a pan-seared Salmon.

You can check out the recipe below, and find more like it HERE.

Pan Seared Salmon

Ingredients:

·1 cup Jasmine Rice

·1 ¼ cup Cold Water

·1 teaspoon Sesame Oil

·1 Tbsp. Sesame Seeds

·1 Tbsp. Green Onion, chopped fine

·1 tsp. Olive Oil

·4 – 6 ounce portions Salmon

·4 oz. Sweet Chili Sauce

Directions:

Place rice, water and sesame oil in a medium saucepan. Bring to a rapid simmer with no lid. Turn down to low heat so it’s a gentle simmer, place the lid on. Cook for 12 minutes or until water is absorbed in the rice. Resist the urge to open the lid early. Keep the lid on and let stand for 10 minutes prior to serving. Add the sesame seeds and green onions and fluff the rice with a fork. Heat a medium sauté pan over medium high heat and add the oil Carefully sear the salmon on each side and then put the sauté pan in a 350ºF oven for 5 minutes to finish cooking. Add the sweet chili sauce to the pan to coat the salmon. Serve over the jasmine rice and pour any remaining sauce on top



