Cooking Corner: Pan-Seared Salmon
Tuesday, July 12th 2022, 12:28 pm
Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.
We're happy to welcome Chef Geoff VanGlabbeek from Montereau to the show, doing a pan-seared Salmon.
You can check out the recipe below.
Pan Seared Salmon
Ingredients:
·1 cup Jasmine Rice
·1 ¼ cup Cold Water
·1 teaspoon Sesame Oil
·1 Tbsp. Sesame Seeds
·1 Tbsp. Green Onion, chopped fine
·1 tsp. Olive Oil
·4 – 6 ounce portions Salmon
·4 oz. Sweet Chili Sauce
Directions:
- Place rice, water and sesame oil in a medium saucepan. Bring to a rapid simmer with no lid.
- Turn down to low heat so it’s a gentle simmer, place the lid on.
- Cook for 12 minutes or until water is absorbed in the rice. Resist the urge to open the lid early.
- Keep the lid on and let stand for 10 minutes prior to serving.
- Add the sesame seeds and green onions and fluff the rice with a fork.
- Heat a medium sauté pan over medium high heat and add the oil
- Carefully sear the salmon on each side and then put the sauté pan in a 350ºF oven for 5 minutes to finish cooking.
- Add the sweet chili sauce to the pan to coat the salmon.
- Serve over the jasmine rice and pour any remaining sauce on top