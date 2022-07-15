4 Hospitalized After Wreck Along Highway 75 In Washington County

Friday, July 15th 2022, 11:10 am

By: News On 6

4 people were taken to hospital following a three-car crash that shut down part of Highway 75 on Friday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say a woman pulled out in front of a bread truck and hit by the truck and another oncoming vehicle.

According to deputies, five people in total were involved in the crash and 4 were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities closed all southbound lanes of Highway 75 at 3900 Road while they worked to clear the scene. The road has since reopened and was shut down about an hour and a half.





