Sophia Bush, Grant Hughes Wedding Puts Spotlight On Tulsa's Greenwood District

Friday, July 15th 2022, 5:20 pm

Actress Sophia Bush married Grant Hughes last month at the Philbrook Museum. The celebrity wedding was featured in Vogue magazine and is putting Tulsa in the spotlight. They said they wanted to put a focus on Greenwood, the arts and culture here, and all the changes happening in Tulsa. Sophia's husband Grant is from Oklahoma.

The couple visited the area last year during the race massacre centennial, and they created a foundation to support justice in Tulsa. Sophia Bush is best known for her starring role in One Tree Hill, and after meeting Woodward native Grant Hughes and hearing about Tulsa’s history, they decided to get married here.

Before the wedding at Philbrook Museum, they made stops all over town captured by Norman & Blake Photography.

"I am a fan just like anybody else in the community," said Venita Cooper.

One of those stops was Silhouette Sneakers and Art, which opened a couple of years ago by Venita Cooper. She said the couple came to the store last year during the race massacre centennial and have been active about sharing Tulsa’s history.

"They’re special and I think they’re a reminder there is a lot of good in the world to hang our hats on," said Cooper.

“She heard about the foundation, and said, 'hey, we want to be a part of the work we’re doing here in Tulsa,'" Crutcher said.

Sophia and Grant also worked with Dr. Tiffany Crutcher with the Terence Crutcher Foundation and Dr. Crutcher said Sophia and Grant have shown her they care about the community.

“We were blown away. She said I'm bringing all my Hollywood celebrity friends because I want them to learn about a situation that was erased from the history books.”

When guests were here for the wedding, they also joined the couple for dinner at Lowood, toured Black Wall Street, went to the Greenwood Rising Museum, and capped off their wedding with dancing at Church Studio.

Instead of a registry, Sophia and Grant asked people to support their new foundation that will raise money for organizations in Tulsa.