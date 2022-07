Friday, July 15th 2022, 5:50 pm

By: News On 6

Considering Oklahoma’s prowess in baseball and softball, it's no surprise a team from our state is doing well in a congressional softball league in DC. The team is called the "Okla-home runs" and is made up of staffers working in our congressional delegates' offices.

Alex Cameron in our News On 6 Washington Bureau checked out one of their games.