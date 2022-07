Monday, July 18th 2022, 8:59 am

By: News On 6

North Tulsa Community Construction School students celebrated starting work on their first home this weekend.

Seven students graduated from the program after three months of in-class instruction.

The students can now move on to construction and build their first house.

Program leaders say the program helps students learn lifelong skills and also moves the community forward. They say progress started last week and the house should be completed in about three months