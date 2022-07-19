Tulsa Cooling Station Preparing For Record Attendance As Heat Intensifies

Tuesday, July 19th 2022, 1:01 pm

Organizers with one of Tulsa’s cooling stations are expecting to see record numbers of people coming through as a heat wave continues to impact the area. Most of the people who stop in are homeless, which is often a vulnerable community during extreme weather events.

The John 3:16 Mission is one of three cooling stations. Rev. Steve Whitaker says they have had hundreds of people coming in each day this summer, and the expect even more to show up this week with the hottest weather forecasted in years.

The center, located in downtown Tulsa, is open 24-7. It offers anyone the chance to come off the street, sit in the air conditioning and get some water.

Most of the people stopping in are homeless. Rev. Whitaker says it is noticeable how the heat has an effect on this group of people.

"The weight loss, the haggard look from having to deal with the heat full time, it’s a matter of grave concern I think for our community as we think about especially the large number of people who are unsheltered that will be out in this heat," said Rev. Whitaker.

One way The Mission is trying to help people beat the heat is by handing out flavored ice pops, which organizers say has been popular and gets the job done.

"If they’re coming in off the streets and they’re too warm, if they’re coming in and it’s a bad day and things are tense, it’s amazing how walking around and handing out flavored ice or ice pops that are meant for children makes a difference to guys experiencing homelessness," said Rev. Whitaker.

There are also two other cooling stations at the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope and the Tulsa County Social Services building.