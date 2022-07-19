17 Members Of Congress Arrested During Supreme Court Protest, Police Say

Tuesday, July 19th 2022, 2:29 pm

By: CBS News

Seventeen members of Congress were among those arrested Tuesday during an abortion rights demonstration outside the Supreme Court, according to the U.S. Capitol Police.

U.S. Capitol Police said they made a total of 35 arrests for crowding, obstructing or incommoding, which included 17 members of Congress. Protesters had perched themselves on First Street NE near the Capitol building, blocking the street. Capitol Police said they issued their standard three warnings before beginning the arrests.

A spokesperson for Democratic Rep. Ayana Pressley of Massachusetts also confirmed multiple arrests of members of Congress, and said Pressley was among those arrested. Pressley's communications director Ricardo Sánchez said her arrest was an act of "non-violent civil disobedience." Rep. Katherine Clark, the Democratic assistant speaker of the House, was also arrested.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney's office also announced she was among the Democratic Women's Caucus members arrested near the Supreme Court.

"There is no democracy if women do not have control over their own bodies and decisions about their own health, including reproductive care," Maloney said in a statement after arrest, according to her office. "I have the privilege of representing a state where reproductive rights are respected and protected — the least I can do is put my body on the line for the 33 million women at risk of losing their rights. The Republican Party and the right-wing extremists behind this decision are not pro-life, but pro-controlling the bodies of women, girls, and any person who can become pregnant. Their ultimate goal is to institute a national ban on abortion. We will not let them win. We will be back."

A spokesperson for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confirmed she was among those arrested.

Abortion rights supporters — and those opposed to abortion rights — have been demonstrating near the Supreme Court since the court's decision to strike down abortion protections under Roe nearly a month ago. The court ruled that abortion is not a constitutional right.

Democrats are hoping to enshrine abortion access protections into law, but such a measure lacks support in the Senate under current rules.