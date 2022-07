Wednesday, July 20th 2022, 5:38 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police say someone used a water valve cover to shatter the front door of a Family Dollar store early Wednesday morning.

According to police, it happened near North Admiral Place and North Sheridan Road.

Police say it happened around 2 a.m. and officers do not believe anything was stolen from the store.

Police have not yet made any arrests in the case.





