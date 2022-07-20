Tulsa Police Share Details On How Officers Work Amid The Extreme Heat

Wednesday, July 20th 2022, 4:25 pm

By: News On 6

The extreme heat is taking a toll on first responders and adding more challenges to an already demanding job for firefighters, EMSA workers and police.

Tulsa Police say it can get miserably hot for officers out in the field, especially when wearing all of their gear, but officers say they have a job to do and have to fight through it.

According to TPD, they don't have any policy changes during extreme weather, except that officers can wear hats to keep the sun off of their faces.

TPD says one of the big challenges they face is when officers are on a scene for hours and can't cool off. The department encourages officers to take any opportunity they can to sit in their car with the AC on or find a safe time and place to take their vest off to cool off.

"We don't have any operational changes just because it is hot. Our patrol officers, our detectives, our people who are going to be out in the heat they have to deal with it and be able to keep themselves cool and if we feel like we are getting overheated and hot, again we need to go find somewhere and get some attention for that," said TPD Officer Danny Bean.

TPD says it follows the same advice they give to the public: stay hydrated, and stay in the shade if possible.