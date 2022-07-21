Child Safe After Possible Abduction Overnight

Thursday, July 21st 2022, 6:07 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police say an 11-year-old boy is safe after police issued an Amber Alert following a possible child abduction late Wednesday night.

Police say they believe the boy was taken near Victory Church near 81st and Lewis.

The man who called 911 told police that he was cleaning the baseball facility behind the church when four masked men came up with guns and tried to rob him. The man told police that his nephew was with him and said the boy tried to run away, but the suspects grabbed the boy and threw him in a car before taking off from the scene.

TPD says they immediately started blocking off streets and sent officers and the helicopter to look for the car.

Police say about 2 hours later, officers found the boy back inside the baseball facility watching TV and eating food. The boy told police that his uncle had given him keys to the facility to hang out while his uncle worked.

Officers say the boy did mention there were other people involved but couldn't give a description.

Police say it is unclear what exactly happened. They don't know if the boy was actually taken or if he was in the building the entire time.

"Everything led to a potential real Amber Alert when we first got here, so obviously we aren't going to waste time and resources, we want to make sure the kid is safe and ultimately the kid was found and is safe," said Cpt. Jerrod Hart from the Tulsa Police Department.

Security at Victory Church told police they may have seen a vehicle leaving the area that matches the description the uncle gave police.











