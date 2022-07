Thursday, July 21st 2022, 7:01 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputy Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency While Off Duty

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Department is mourning the loss of one of its deputies.

Deputy Santiago Rodriguez died unexpectedly on Wednesday morning after a medical emergency that happened while he was off duty.

Rodriguez was a Tulsa County deputy for 14 years.

Family and loved ones are planning his funeral services.