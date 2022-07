Thursday, July 21st 2022, 10:42 am

By: News On 6

City Of Tulsa Opens New Cooling Station At Expo Square

If you need a break from the extreme heat you can chill out at a Cooling Station in Expo Square.

The Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency opened it on Wednesday in response to the intense triple-digit temperatures.

News On 6's Meredith McCown was live at the Fair Meadows Simulcast Building on Thursday with details.