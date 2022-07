Thursday, July 21st 2022, 10:46 am

By: News On 6

Watch: Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum Discusses How The City Is Dealing With The Heat Wave

A relentless heat wave has been the talk of Oklahoma in July as sweltering temperatures pummel parts of the state.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum joined the News On 6 team on Thursday to discuss how the city is responding to the heat wave.