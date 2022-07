Friday, July 22nd 2022, 7:08 am

By: News On 6

OBN Agents Seize Nearly 90 Lbs. Of Meth Tied To Large Drug Trafficking Ring

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Agents say they've seized nearly 90 pounds of meth tied to a large drug trafficking ring.

Agents shared photos of the seized drugs on social media on Thursday evening.

In addition to the meth, investigators also say they found half a pound of cocaine, guns and cash.

Agents did not say where the drug bust happened, because they expect to make additional arrests as their investigation moves forward.