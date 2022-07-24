Tulsa Council District 3 Residents Bring Issues To Town Hall Meeting

Saturday, July 23rd 2022, 8:13 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa City Council District 3 hosted a town hall meeting at Maxwell Park Library Saturday for citizens to engage with city officials.

City Councilor Crista Patrick, Tulsa Police, Working in Neighborhoods and the Streets and Stormwater Department were among the city groups present.

Residents came and voiced a variety of concerns, including raising awareness about motorcyclists around the city.

Currently, there are only two Watch for Motorcycle signs in Tulsa.

Other topics discussed included animal welfare facilities, the homeless population, recent evictions, and park development.