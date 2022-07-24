Catoosa Hosts Waffle Extravaganza To Showcase Downtown Designs

Saturday, July 23rd 2022, 8:28 pm

By: News On 6

Catoosa residents got the chance to review final drafts for downtown planning while snacking on waffles Saturday.

The city hosted a Waffle Extravaganza to showcase drawings from city architects and planners to gather community feedback.

Designs cover the next 15 to 20 years and include space for multifamily housing and retail areas.

City officials say they've gone through multiple drafts and had great community response so far.

Officials say residents who couldn't come today can still view the plans and give feedback on their website or at city hall.



