Black Wall Street T-Shirt Shop Hosts 'Murder In The Streets' Book Signing

Sunday, July 24th 2022, 7:53 pm

By: News On 6

The son of an author who wrote about his experiences during the Tulsa Race Massacre signed copies of his father's book Sunday.

The Black Wall Street T-Shirt Shop near Archer and Greenwood hosted the event to promote the book "Murder in the Streets".

William "Choc" Phillips started writing it in 1966 from notes he kept about the massacre as a then-19-year-old.

The manuscript helped corroborate the events that took place in 1921 and finally got published last year during the centennial.

The author's son, Larry Phillips, says his father's legacy has helped so many people understand the massacre from his perspective.

Phillips says he will do more signings in the future and is working to get the book adopted as a textbook in schools.

Both the manuscript and the typewriter used to create it are now on display at the Greenwood Rising Museum.







