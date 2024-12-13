Holiday Adventures: The Woolaroc Wonderland Of Lights

We're showing you fun holiday adventures for you and your family this week. Craig Day takes us to the Osage Hills southwest of Bartlesville to see The Woolaroc Wonderland of Lights.

By: News On 6

We're showing you fun holiday adventures for you and your family this week.

Craig Day takes us to the Osage Hills southwest of Bartlesville to see The Woolaroc Wonderland of Lights.

As the sun starts to set, visitors start to show up to a place special year-round, but magical at Christmastime. A place where even the Grinch is in a friendly mood.

When the lights come on, you can see why. This is the Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserves' Wonderland of Lights.

"It's our favorite place to come to every year at Woolaroc," said Christy and Keith McPhail.

The grounds and buildings at Oilman Frank Phillips' getaway, are covered with more than 750,000 lights, and countless memories.

"It's such a special time to come out and experience the property, and it's something I think everyone in the family can enjoy," said Kevin Hoch, Frank Phillips Foundation CEO.

Everything is open, including the 50,000-square-foot museum and the animal barn where little people can see the little animals, but have big-time fun.

Brad and Betty Martin drove 200 miles from their home in Kansas and although they'd been to Woolaroc, this was the first time to see the lights.

"It's worth coming to: everyone needs to see it once."

But many folks come not just once, but year after year.

"It changes every single year, so they really try to improve their creativity and change it up so everybody has a fresh experience when they come out from year to year," Hoch said.

It's fun for all ages, but especially through the eyes of children like three-year-old Arabella. She got to see Santa Claus.

CRAIG: “Did you see Santa Claus?”

ARABELLA: “I did.”

CRAIG: “Did you talk to him?”

ARABELLA: “I did.”

CRAIG: “What did you tell him you wanted for Christmas?”

ARABELLA: “A Spiderman toy and a cheeseburger."

CRAIG: “You got that Santa? A Spiderman toy and a cheeseburger.”

Her mom and dad couldn't wait to bring Arabella.

"Sense of community, family feeling, everybody's so kind and sweet and caring out here," said Heather and John Borland.

CRAIG: “What colors did you see?”

ARABELLA: “I see green and blue and yellow and red."

CRAIG: “What's your favorite color?”

ARABELLA: “My favorite color is blue."

The wagon ride gives you a chance to see all those colors and something extra special: the holiday horseman, who seems to appear magically from the dark.

In addition to visits with Santa Claus, the wagon rides, and all the other things, also make sure you leave plenty of time to visit Frank Phillips' nearly 100-year-old hunting lodge.

It's all decked out for the holidays, inside and out, and don't miss out on the hot cocoa and freshly baked cookies.

It takes about a month to put up the lights and displays, but the hard work is worth it.

"If you really want to see Christmas in like in a western, prairie style, this is where you need to come to," said the McPhails.

So load up the car, bundle up, and head up to Woolaroc for a great holiday adventure.

The Wonderland of Lights runs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, through Dec. 22, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission is $7 for adults, $2 for children under 12, and free for kids three and under.

Keep in mind tickets aren't sold in advance; you'll buy them at the front gate.