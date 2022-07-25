Monday, July 25th 2022, 7:32 am

By: News On 6

Greater Tulsa Association Of Realtors To Donate 510 Backpacks To Students In Need

The Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors is set to donate 510 backpacks to area students.

The organization has partnered with Family & Children's services for 17 years to provide backpacks to students in need at the start of each school year.

Each of the backpacks has a new school outfit, shoes and toiletries inside.

The organization works with caseworkers from Family and Children's Services to get the backpacks to students in need.

GTAR and volunteers will be putting the backpacks together on Monday.