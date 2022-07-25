Cooking Corner: Grilled Bok Choy

Monday, July 25th 2022, 2:14 pm

By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen!

Our friend Heather Berryhill joined News On 6 at noon Monday to show us how to make Grilled Bok Choy!

GRILLED BOK CHOY

This Boy Choy recipe is over-the-top flavorful and finished on the grill to achieve the perfect grill marks and smokey flavor. Perfectly served along any side.

Might we recommend our Dijon Grilled Bone-In Pork Chops with Apple Onion Compote? The perfect combo!

INGREDIENTS

1 Head of Bok Choy (Washed and split in half)

1/2 Stick Melted Butter

1/4 Cup Olive Oil

1 Teaspoon Garlic Powder

1 Teaspoon Onion Powder

1 Teaspoon Black Pepper

1/2 Teaspoon Salt

1 Teaspoon Red Pepper Flakes

1 Teaspoon Paprika

DIRECTIONS

Mix all ingredients together for the basting solution.

Wash your head of Bok Choy. Split down the middle.

Baste both sides, leaves and all, with the seasoned butter/olive oil mixture.

Grill face down until you get nice grill marks. If flames appear because of the butter/oil, just

keep moving around on the grill.

Flip and grill other side until you achieve grill marks.

In total, grill both sides around 2 minutes each. You want the Bok Choy to still be crunchy!

PREP TIME: 10 minutes

COOK TIME: 4 minutes

SERVES: 4