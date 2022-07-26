City Of Tulsa Welcomes 20 New Americans

Tuesday, July 26th 2022, 4:20 pm

By: News On 6

The City of Tulsa is welcoming nearly two dozen new American citizens.

20 people were naturalized in a ceremony at city hall on Tuesday. They come from 10 different countries including Thailand, Nigeria, the Netherlands, and Vietnam and they're all excited about their new rights.

"Being more involved in the community, getting to do things we weren't allowed to do when we were non-citizens, getting to vote," said one of the new Americans.

After the ceremony volunteers helped the new citizens register to vote.



