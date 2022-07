Wednesday, July 27th 2022, 2:03 pm

By: News On 6

THD To Provide Sensory-Friendly Vaccine Clinic For Autism Patients

The Tulsa Health Department (THD) is providing a sensory-friendly vaccine clinic on Thursday.

The THD is partnering with Autism Foundation Oklahoma to provide the immunization clinic at the North Regional Health and Wellness Center at 56th & MLK Jr. Blvd for patients with autism.

The clinic is Thursday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For registration information, CLICK HERE.