TPS Makes Statement About Sexually Explicit Books Found In Library System

Wednesday, July 27th 2022, 9:12 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Public Schools is coming under fire for a couple of sexually explicit books found in the district library system.

Twitter account "Libs of TikTok" shared pages from the books "Gender Queer," and "Flamer," which depict illustrations of sexual acts.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said, "It's pornography that does not belong in any public school library," and that she's asked the district to remove the books.

Secretary of Education Ryan Walters tweeted, "This is disgusting. It must end. No more indoctrination of our kids."

In a statement, Tulsa Public Schools said when a concern about a book is raised, "a committee made up of students, parents, teachers, and librarians convenes to review the book."



