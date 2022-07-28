Wednesday, July 27th 2022, 10:37 pm

Community, Family Mourn Loss Of Tulsa Doctor And His Wife

The community is remembering a prominent Tulsa doctor and his wife who were killed in a crash this week.

Stephen and Susan Barnes were killed early Monday morning when a semi crossed the center line on the interstate in New Mexico and hit their car head on.

Their loss leaves a huge gap in the community and in the hearts of people who loved them.

"It's still so hard to wrap my brain around," Dr. Barnes' daughter Amanda Arther said. "It doesn't feel real. I woke up this morning and checked my phone and expected a text from him. And the text isn't there."

Arthur described a couple loved deeply by their community.

"The most important things to them were you know Jesus and family and people and showing people love," she said.

Dr. Barnes was a physician and professor at OSU's Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa.

Arthur said her stepmom, Susan Barnes, was a kind soul - always full of life and encouragement.

"She was just a great encourager; you could always count on a card or a text or a word of encouragement," she said.

Arthur said the two were a big part of her family, and adds that moving forward will be incredibly difficult.

"I honestly don't know how we're going to do it. He's my dad, I love him, I just want my dad," she said.

Family said the couple was just days away from their wedding anniversary, but takes solace knowing they passed on together.