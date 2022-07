Friday, July 29th 2022, 6:52 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police say four teenage boys are in custody after stealing a car from Sapulpa and leading officers on a chase.

According to TPD, officers kept an eye on the car with their helicopter before the chase ended near Latimer and Sheridan.

A representative from Ring Doorbell said a camera captured video of the car being stolen around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Police have not identified anyone involved.