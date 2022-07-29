Tulsa RiverParks Authority Making Progress On Turkey Mountain Update

Friday, July 29th 2022, 6:24 pm

Tulsa RiverParks Authority said it's making progress on a big update to Turkey Mountain.

The trails are in the middle of a much needed update, and there are some things people should know before coming out.

It's a rainy day at Turkey Mountain, but that's not stopping Pamela Olson from enjoying the outdoors. "Pretty wet but really nice. A nice break from the heat," Olson said.

She said she likes the trails out here. "There's a nice hike through the trees, and then there's one that goes downhill, and there's a little water area back there with beavers and beaver sticks," she said.

But Tulsa RiverParks is working to make the experience even better. "Our goal is to build around 25 miles of high quality, sustainable trail," says Project Manager Ryan Howell.

He said in the past, trails on Turkey Mountain weren't the best.

"I quit running here years ago is what they'll tell me, because it got too rocky and too technical, and now I'm able to come back and go for my runs," said Howell.

Since November of last year, Tulsa RiverParks has been working to fix that, and have built nine miles of trails so far.

However, Howell wants to remind people that when they come out, it's important to be aware of construction and check updated maps online.

"We want people to stay out of the construction zones, so when you come to that dead in and see heavy equipment ahead, that means don't keep going, there's no trail ahead of them," said Howell.

He said three of the five phases of the overall plan to improve Turkey Mountain are fully funded, with phase three wrapping up in late summer or fall of 2024.

On days with a lot of rain, the RiverParks Authority asks people to stay off any dirt trails to prevent erosion.