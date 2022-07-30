Tulsa Nonprofit Hosts Special Event To Connect Homeless With Resources

Friday, July 29th 2022, 9:42 pm

A Tulsa nonprofit is hosting a special event to connect the homeless with resources they need. The BeHeard Movement's Pop Up Care Village offers access to basic needs in a one stop shop.

“They get showers, we can do haircuts through our mobile barbershop bus, clothing through our clothing trailer, and our case manager can help get people housed. So, a one stop shop on wheels, it’s just been so phenomenal," said Even Dougoud, Founder of BeHeard Movement.

Several people said this is exactly what they needed.

They said after getting a warm shower and putting on clean clothes, they feel empowered to take the next step forward.

"You can come get medical and housing, healthcare, and food stamps, and a phone. So much is in effort to end homelessness, it's been really, really awesome," said Dougoud.

Dougoud said it takes a village to provide all the resources at the pop-up care village.

“The fact that we can all come together regardless of race, belief, just lock arms and say, ‘Hey I’m on your side, let’s help the person in front of us,’ that’s beautiful," said Dougoud.

He conducted a survey and learned some in the homeless community haven't been able to shower in three months.

But at the resource village, more than 500 people showed up. Dougoud said without sponsors, the event be possible.

“Thank you to United Way, amazing partners that made this happen, and we’re so thankful. Like, every dollar helps," said Dougoud.

Dougoud said those who come to the care village can find hope, with cheerleaders by their side every step of the way.

“We are celebrating them. We’re so proud of you today for connecting with housing, I know it’s been tough for you, but the fact you did that, we’re supporting you," said Dougoud.