Sunday, July 31st 2022, 6:53 pm

By: News On 6

2 Arrested Following Overnight Pursuit, Hit And Run In Tulsa

Tulsa Police said they have arrested two people in connection to a pursuit that happened overnight in Tulsa.

Officers said they saw a group of 30 to 40 motorcyclists riding in a street takeover event.

Police said they were blocking traffic, popping wheelies and performing other antics as they were riding north on South Memorial Drive.

Many of the riders had taken off their tags and made it difficult for officers to record them, according to TPD.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on two motorcyclists, but they refused to stop.

The two riders stopped at a red light near 1100 South Memorial Drive, and an officer attempted to talk to one of the riders.

Police said once the officer opened their door the driver, Mick Duvall, hit the door of the police car and accelerated away.

The police helicopter followed the two riders for more than 20 minutes, according to police.

Officers said the riders drove at excessive speed through neighborhoods, stop signs, red lights and into the opposing lanes.

The riders attempted to hide in a tunnel that runs under the Broken Arrow Expressway, then they fled out of the tunnel once officers approached, according to TPD.

The riders were caught as they attempted to push their motorcycles under a railroad bridge near 4300 South 91st East Avenue, according to police.

Officers arrested the couple, and they told officers they were riding with a motorcycle club that was trying to stage a street takeover.

Duvall and the other rider, Alicia French, were arrested for a felony eluding while endangering others.

Duvall was also arrested for the hit and run with the police car, according to police.